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Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man standing on side of overpass runs at Texas officer with sharp object before OIS

The man was clinging to a barrier on the side of a highway overpass when a Fort Worth PD officer asked him to climb back onto the road; he then ran at the officer with a sharp object

March 17, 2026 11:22 AM • 
Joanna Putman

FORT WORTH — The Fort Worth Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who ran at an officer with a sharp object, NBCDFW reported.

The March 12 incident began when 911 callers reported a man standing on the edge of a highway overpass. Another caller reported that the man was cutting himself with a sharp object on the neck.

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Body camera video shows an officer responding to the scene to find the man dangling from the overpass barrier. The officer noted that whenever he attempted to approach, the man lowered himself on the barrier.

The officer then attempted to approach him on the roadway, instructing the man to stop cutting himself and to climb back up onto the highway.

As the officer walked closer, the man pulled himself back up onto the roadside before standing up and walking toward the officer with the sharp object raised.

The officer instructed the man to drop the object, but the man continued to approach. The officer then fired shots, striking the man.

Officers and fire rescue personnel rendered aid, but the man was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com