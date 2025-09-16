Ariz. DLLC selects Mark43 to modernize investigations and power interagency collaboration

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) has selected Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, to modernize its technology infrastructure. The agency will deploy Mark43’s cloud-native Records Management System (RMS) with Case Management, Property and Evidence, OnScene (mobile application) and Insights (advanced analytics).

DLLC oversees nearly 16,000 liquor licenses across Arizona with a dedicated team of sworn agents. They manage licensing, compliance checks, and evidence management, making it essential to have technology that works. DLLC frequently partners with surrounding law enforcement agencies during large-scale events, including the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Country Thunder.

Under the leadership and vision of Director Ben Henry, and in close coordination with the Governor’s Office, DLLC is driving a modernization effort to strengthen statewide public safety. “This is more than just a technology upgrade, it’s a complete transformation of how DLLC operates,” shared Director Ben Henry of the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control. “Working with Mark43, we are enhancing investigative capabilities, streamlining workflows and ensuring DLLC is recognized as a trusted and leading law enforcement partner. We need technology that grows with us, and we are confident Mark43 will deliver.”

“We are honored to partner with DLLC, an agency with a unique and demanding mission that impacts each community across Arizona. Mark43 is meeting the demand from agencies nationwide who need secure, easy-to-use technology. We are proud to support DLLC agents as they work faster, smarter and more securely, while helping keep Arizona communities safe,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43.

With Mark43, DLLC is unifying its operations into one central platform, bringing RMS, licensing, investigations and evidence management together in a single source of truth. This streamlined system will give agents real-time access to reliable data, enabling faster, more thorough investigations. “Having everything in one place will be a game-changer for our team,” said Michael Carpenter, Assistant Director and CIO of the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control. “We’re excited about the new capabilities Mark43 brings for our agents. We’ll be able to conduct investigations more effectively and trust the accuracy of our data, and work smarter, not harder,” added Luis Samudio, Investigations Lieutenant at the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

Built on the AWS GovCloud, Mark43 RMS enables seamless data sharing and collaboration. “Right now, even finding simple details like a phone number or address takes far too many steps. With Mark43, we’ll enter information once and get answers instantly, whether it’s applicant histories, compliance reports, or licensee details. This will speed up investigations and make our jobs much easier,” said Lieutenant Samudio.

The Property and Evidence module will further improve efficiency. “Mark43 will centralize evidence tracking and access history by keeping everything in one place. We’ll have immediate visibility into an item’s status, from which locker it’s in to if it’s in testing. This is critical for maintaining integrity in our investigations,” said Lieutenant Samudio. “We’ve never had a truly robust evidence system… much was handled manually. This move strengthens audit trails, reduces the potential for human error and strengthens the department’s ability to ensure proper chain of custody is maintained at all times,” added Carpenter.

With Mark43 OnScene, field agents can issue citations and capture data instantly in the field, reducing manual entry. “In the past, citations were handwritten, then manually re-entered into our system,” said Carpenter. “At times, we’ve issued 170+ citations in a matter of hours at a bar serving underage individuals and, in those cases, a mobile system is critical to keep up. We expect OnScene to reduce the time from citation issuance to RMS entry by 60% or more, returning time to our agents to focus on proactive enforcement and community safety.”

Insights, Mark43’s advanced analytics, will streamline reporting and intelligence sharing. “Analytics are currently very manual. With Mark43, automated reporting will allow us to provide visibility into our work to local partners, the Governor’s Office, and the public. As a small agency serving the entire state, collaboration is essential and Mark43 Insights gives us another powerful tool to make that possible,” shared Carpenter.

Arizona adopted a Cloud-First Policy, underscoring the state’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive data. Mark43’s FedRAMP High authorization, CJIS compliance, and ability to integrate with tools like TRACS and Evidence.com were key differentiators. “Mark43 gives us confidence our data is secure and protected,” shared Carpenter. “Just as importantly, Mark43’s open API and integrations with state systems like TRACS and national systems like Evidence.com save us tremendous resources, effort, and money, setting them apart from other vendors.”

The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control joins leading Arizona agencies like Scottsdale Police Department and Surprise Police Department on the Mark43 platform. “This modern system is an exciting step forward that strengthens collaboration and partnership with law enforcement partners statewide,” said Lieutenant Samudio.

To learn more about Mark43, visit www.mark43.com.