Mark43 expands UK presence with new Manchester office

PRESS RELEASE

MANCHESTER, UK — Mark43, the leading platform for intelligent policing operations, today announced the opening of a new office at 24 Mount Street, Manchester, M2 3NX, further solidifying its investment in the UK and commitment to supporting police forces with modern, resilient, and easy-to-use technology.

The new office will serve as a regional hub for Mark43’s UK operations, bringing the company closer to the frontline police forces it serves and enabling deeper collaboration with its ecosystem of UK partners. Following its partnership with Cumbria Constabulary, Mark43 continues to expand its work with other forces across the UK.

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful Mark43-hosted DDaT Forum in London earlier this month, attended by more than one-third of the country’s police forces, representatives from government agencies and policing leaders. It also follows the appointment of Matt Polega, Co-Founder and President of Mark43, as the Managing Director UK, as well as a recent hiring spree of UK-based talent.

“We’re proud to be firmly rooted in the UK, and our growing presence reflects our long-term commitment to supporting police forces nationwide,” said Mark43 CEO Bob Hughes. “Manchester gives our UK team and expanding partner ecosystem a hub to drive innovation and delivery. From faster, more accurate report writing to smarter, real-time operational tools, we’re committed to helping forces serve their communities with greater efficiency and impact.”

“I’m thrilled to be leading our efforts on the ground as we continue to grow our UK-based team and a rapidly expanding partner ecosystem,” said Matt Polega, Mark43 Co-Founder, President and Managing Director UK. “We’re incredibly excited to build on this momentum and chart the path forward together in the digital transformation of UK public safety, and we’re committed to being a trusted partner every step of the way.”

“Mark43’s decision to choose Greater Manchester for its UK expansion is excellent news,” said Joseph Beaden, Head of Creative, Digital and Tech at MIDAS. “Our city-region’s advanced digital infrastructure, collaborative business environment, and deep talent pool make it the ideal location for innovative companies to scale. Mark43 is a great example of a growing SME delivering practical, tech-driven solutions that enhance frontline public services and improve outcomes for our residents.”

Mark43 provides police forces with a platform for public safety operations, including Records Management (RMS), Command and Control, advanced analytics and AI capabilities that enables real-time situational awareness, streamlined report writing, and actionable insights. These capabilities support police forces in responding faster, managing resources more effectively, and making data-driven decisions that improve safety outcomes for communities.

Mark43’s public safety platform is designed to reduce administrative burden, improve interoperability, and enhance officer wellbeing. Built on a true-cloud foundation with open, well-documented APIs, the platform fosters seamless data-sharing across forces to break down silos and improve collaboration. Its agile, scalable architecture allows for rapid upgrades and continuous delivery of new features, ensuring operational stability and modern functionality without costly delays. With a proven record of predictable, fast, cost-effective implementations, Mark43 avoids budget overruns while delivering measurable value. Mark43 is empowering UK forces with modern tools that strengthen intelligence capabilities and ultimately enhance community safety outcomes.

To learn more, visit www.mark43.com.