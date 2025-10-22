Mark43 announces technology modernization with CapMetro Transit Police Department, enhancing customer safety

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Today, Mark43 announced the CapMetro Transit Police Department (CapMetro TPD) in Austin, Texas has deployed Mark43’s industry-leading records management system (RMS), Insights (advanced analytics) and OnScene (mobile application).

“Transit agencies across the country are navigating increasingly complex public safety needs, and outdated legacy systems simply can’t keep up,” said Mark43 CEO Bob Hughes. “We’re proud to work with CapMetro Transit Police Department as they build a forward-thinking department that meets the demands of a modern transit environment. From day one, our technology is designed to enhance mobility, increase visibility, and improve efficiency—so they can stay focused on keeping their riders and communities safe.”

Chief Information Officer of CapMetro, Tanya Acevedo said, “This deployment goes beyond technology—it’s establishing a strong foundation for our growing agency. Mark43 brought the security, scalability, and support we needed to launch confidently and build a resilient foundation for what’s ahead.”

CapMetro TPD, which launched this June 2025, is just one part of the agency’s Public Safety Program. The agency has embraced an innovative public safety strategy rooted in mobility, visibility, and responsiveness. Its three-pronged model features sworn officers, Public Safety Ambassadors, and Community Intervention Specialists.

“CapMetro’s transit network is growing to meet the needs of its growing community – and that includes growing its public safety program with Mark43. We will do everything we can to ensure our operators and customers stay safe,” said Chief Eric Robins.

Mark43 RMS, built on AWS GovCloud, delivers premier resilience, mobility, and security to CapMetro TPD, giving officers, ambassadors and specialists access to report writing and records from anywhere, at any time. Mark43 OnScene, a mobile, cloud-native app designed to move with officers on the go, will allow CapMetro TPD officers to write, review and submit reports from the field. Mark43 Insights, an advanced analytics solution, enhances the department’s data-driven policing capabilities for strategic decision-making and resource allocation.

Mark43’s partnership-first approach played a pivotal role in the successful deployment of the CapMetro Transit Police Department.

