Webinar: 2026 public safety trends: Essential priorities for the year ahead

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Agencies nationwide are facing the same pressures: Rising call volume, shrinking staff, growing digital evidence and new expectations from city leaders and communities. The question isn’t whether agencies need to adapt — it’s where to start.

This webinar will break down three trends that will shape policing in 2026 and demonstrate exactly how forward-leaning departments are responding right now. You’ll hear directly from law enforcement leaders who are turning these challenges into opportunities to boost efficiency, accuracy, and officer safety.

We’ll examine the 2026 trends that will redefine your daily operations:

AI that saves time, not replaces judgment: See how agencies are using responsible, human-centered AI to cut paperwork, surface better insights and return hours back to officers without sacrificing oversight or accountability.

Cybersecurity that protects officers, systems and evidence: With cyber incidents and internal misuse risks rising, agencies are tightening access, monitoring activity in real time and building continuity plans that prevent operational shutdowns.

Data standardization and interoperability that improve decision-making: Consistent data entry and connected systems are helping agencies reduce reporting errors, improve situational awareness and communicate more effectively across units and jurisdictions.

By attending this webinar, you will learn:



Tactics you can implement immediately to reduce administrative burden and improve operational flow.



to reduce administrative burden and improve operational flow. Real agency examples showing how these trends improve accuracy, speed, and responder safety.



showing how these trends improve accuracy, speed, and responder safety. Insight into evaluating new tools and processes before investing time or budget.



and processes before investing time or budget. Clarity on where to prioritize in 2026 — even with limited people, time and resources.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Ravi Maira, Allen Carpenter, Michelle Kott, Luis Mejia, Andrew Caggiano

Ravi Maira is a seasoned marketing and product leader with over three decades of experience driving growth, storytelling and innovation in the tech industry. Currently he leads the team responsible for product marketing at Mark43, where he helps bring modern, mission-critical software solutions to public safety agencies. His career spans leadership roles at market-defining technology companies including Avid, Akamai, Everbridge, Snyk and Opal Security, where he helped build groundbreaking products, shape compelling narratives and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Ravi is known for bridging the creative and analytical, with a unique background in the arts. A graduate of Connecticut College and the National Theater Institute, he holds a bachelor’s degree in theater — a foundation that continues to shape his storytelling approach to marketing and product strategy. A passionate advocate for customer empathy, cross-functional collaboration and purpose-driven technology, Ravi brings a thoughtful, human-centered perspective to every stage of the product lifecycle — from concept to market impact.

Allen Carpenter spent 20 years with the Louisiana State Police. Allen’s experience with LSP ranged from patrol to Detective Lieutenant leading the statewide insurance fraud and auto theft units. Upon retirement in 2009, Allen became the COO / President / Managing Partner of a national disaster management company. In this role he managed large national disasters such as Super Storm Sandy and the Deepwater Horizon events. After retiring from the private sector, there was an opportunity for Allen and LSP to work together again. Allen is currently the Statewide Program Manager 2 for utilizing his 30+ years in law enforcement and business to support the Louisiana State Police in their efforts to modernize their technology platforms.

Chief Michelle Kott is a 21-year veteran of the City of Bethlehem Police Department. Prior to her appointment as chief in 2020, she served as a patrol officer, crime scene detective, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant assigned to the crime scene unit, detective lieutenant of the criminal investigations division and captain of the professional standards division.In addition to these primary assignments, Chief Kott also served as a member of the department’s crisis negotiation team and would later become the group’s team leader. Chief Kott is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, as well as the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Chief Kott holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from DeSales University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from St. Joseph’s University. In 2019, she received her doctorate in criminal justice from California University of Pennsylvania and was the recipient of the Jay S. Albanese Award for Academic Excellence in Doctoral Criminal Justice Studies.

Luis Mejia is a visionary and transformational law enforcement executive with over 24 years of municipal policing experience, currently serving as a captain with the Tracy Police Department in California. A recognized expert in data-driven policing and innovative technology implementation, Captain Mejia has consistently led complex organizational changes to enhance public safety and operational efficiency.

Chief Andrew Caggiano began his career with the Montville Township Police Department in March of 1997. He served in the patrol division, detective bureau and in the administration of the police department. He was sworn in as Montville Townships 9th Police Chief on January 1, 2019. Chief Caggiano has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. In 2006, he attended the West Point Command and Leadership Program. In 2017, he attended Session #267 of the FBI National Academy and previously served as past president on the executive board of the FBI National Academy Associates. He currently serves as President of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Chair of the Public Relations Committee for the NJ State Association of Chiefs of Police and is a member of the Executive Board of the Morris County Chief’s Association.