Oakland Police Department selects Mark43 to modernize public safety technology

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Today, Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, announced its partnership with the Oakland Police Department (OPD) in a technology upgrade aimed at enhancing officer efficiency, compliance, and data-driven policing. OPD is set to adopt Mark43’s cloud-native Records Management System (RMS), OnScene (mobile application), and Analytics.

Located in the heart of the Bay Area, Oakland is home to over 400,000 residents, served by a dedicated force of approximately 650 sworn officers. Facing increased and ongoing operational and compliance challenges with its legacy on-premises system, OPD sought a future-proof solution.

“This systems upgrade represents a real step forward in our broader effort to modernize our IT infrastructure and systems,” said George Binda, Head of IT Enterprise Infrastructure for the City of Oakland. “By partnering with Mark43, we plan to provide our police department with secure, cloud-based technology that enables them to continue delivering high-quality public safety services to our community.”

OPD’s upgrade to Mark43 comes amidst a broader shift towards modernization across the city. “We are moving ahead with purpose to retire systems that have reached their operational limits and bring in modern, reliable tools that give our officers the support they need to serve Oakland with confidence,” said Dr. Carlo M. Beckman, Head of Information Technology and Strategic Initiatives at OPD. “We want officers to come to work and feel supported, and that means better hardware like patrol vehicles or mobile computers and better software; Mark43 is a part of that vision.” He added, “And because it’s in the cloud, we won’t be weighed down by the technological debt that can come with legacy systems.”

“Across California, there’s a growing urgency to equip officers with technology that keeps pace with the demands of modern policing,” said Bob Hughes, CEO at Mark43. “With Mark43, OPD is gaining a platform that delivers real-time data, faster reporting, and smarter decision-making — all critical to serving communities safely and effectively. We’re proud to help accelerate this statewide movement toward innovation that truly supports those on the front lines.”

Mark43 RMS, built on AWS GovCloud, delivers premier security, efficiency and mobility. “While our current RMS has served the Oakland Police Department well for more than two decades, it was designed for an earlier era,” Dr. Beckman said. “Moving to Mark43 will align us with current federal reporting requirements and provide officers with a modern interface with built-in error checking to ease the shift from summary UCR data to detailed NIBRS submissions”.

Mark43 Analytics will power data-driven policing and real-time reporting across the department and community. “We anticipate that we will be able to automate large portions of weekly crime statistic compilation and data submission to the Department of Justice. Ultimately, we will be able to direct our community members to an online dashboard where crime statistics are always available. That level of visibility will be valuable for our officers, our leadership team, and the public,” Dr. Beckman said. “By adopting Mark43, we are reinforcing OPD’s commitment to data-informed operations.”

This announcement reinforces Mark43’s continued commitment to advancing public safety across California and follows recent partnerships with the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department and San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

To learn more about Mark43 and how the platform is being embraced across the state, visit www.mark43.com.