Arlington County’s cloud-based CAD system makes configuration easier

Arlington County handles 300,000 emergency calls every year and coordinates with 18 surrounding jurisdictions that collectively receive 15 million calls annually. Managing this scale of emergency communications requires innovative technology and seamless coordination across local, county and federal agencies. Faced with outdated legacy systems, Arlington County’s Emergency Communications Center decided to modernize, choosing Octave OnCall Dispatch (formerly HxGN OnCall Dispatch) in the cloud. Moving from backroom servers to a cloud-based CAD system proved straightforward, simplifying the build-out process rather than complicating it. The results speak for themselves. Dispatchers now benefit from a streamlined, intuitive interface that gives a clear, complete picture of every incident. Octave OnCall’s natively intuitive UI has significantly reduced training time, allowing call takers and dispatchers to get up to speed faster than anticipated and freeing them to focus on what matters most: keeping this historic and critical region safe. Discover Octave’s cloud-based CAD solution: https://go.octave.com/l/71752/2026-06...