AI in law enforcement: Trends shaping the future of public safety

Content provided by Axon

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a force multiplier for law enforcement agencies facing growing operational demands, staffing shortages and increasing expectations for transparency and accountability.

In this new trends report, Axon shares insights from a national survey of more than 500 public safety professionals on how agencies are approaching AI adoption, where they see the greatest opportunities and what concerns still need to be addressed.

The findings highlight how AI is helping agencies improve efficiency, accelerate response times, enhance officer and community safety, and support ethical policing practices — while reinforcing that technology is designed to empower officers, not replace them.

Key takeaways



Agencies are using AI to help address staffing shortages and improve operational efficiency.

AI tools are helping enhance officer safety, situational awareness and response capabilities.

Law enforcement leaders see AI as a way to reduce administrative burdens and save time.

Ethical deployment, transparency and public trust remain top priorities for agencies adopting AI.

Ongoing training and policy development are critical for responsible AI implementation.

Agencies view AI as a tool to support officers and strengthen modern policing — not replace it.



Download the trends report.

