Where does your agency stand on AI adoption? (survey results)

Nearly every agency has an opinion about AI. Far fewer have a plan. Police1 surveyed 758 law enforcement decision-makers — from small rural departments to federal agencies — on where they actually stand: what they’re using, what’s holding them back and what they’re buying next.

The results show a field moving faster than most people assume, and running into the same handful of obstacles no matter the department’s size.

Download the full report to see how your agency compares.

Inside you’ll learn:



How agencies describe their current AI use, from just getting started to fully built into daily workflows.

The barrier that shows up more than any other — even ahead of budget.

The AI feature officers and command staff want most.

Who holds purchasing authority today, and how that’s shifting.

Get the full survey results. Download the report.