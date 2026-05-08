Automotive Armor Manufacturing, Inc. is a U.S.-based defense manufacturer delivering advanced ballistic protection systems for military, law enforcement, and government agencies. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Palmetto, Florida, the company engineers and produces lightweight, high-performance solutions including ballistic shields, vehicle armor, and composite armor panels.
Backed by over 100 years of combined experience in hard armor engineering and manufacturing, Automotive Armor is built on precision, durability, and mission-critical performance. Originally an OEM supplier, the company expanded in 2024 through a merger with Venture Ballistics—bringing its proven manufacturing capabilities directly to market.
Unlike many competitors, Automotive Armor manufactures its hard armor in-house—allowing complete control over quality, performance, and cost. The result: premium ballistic shields delivered at true factory-direct pricing, without compromise. All products are engineered to meet or exceed NIJ and MIL-SPEC standards while optimizing weight, strength, and real-world usability.
Trusted by federal, military, and law enforcement organizations—including DHS, DOJ, the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, DEA, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police—Automotive Armor supports agencies at every level, from specialized units to local departments nationwide. Whether standard issue or mission-specific, every solution is designed to perform when it matters most.
Utilizing advanced composite materials and precision engineering, AAM develops protection systems that meet or exceed NIJ and MIL-SPEC standards—balancing maximum protection with reduced weight and enhanced operational mobility.
Trusted by federal agencies, defense contractors, and law enforcement departments nationwide, AAM delivers both standardized products and custom-engineered solutions tailored to mission-critical requirements.
With decades of ballistics expertise and a strong commitment to ongoing research and development, AAM continues to advance protective technology—delivering reliable, field-proven solutions for today’s evolving threat landscape.
Backed by over 100 years of combined experience in hard armor engineering and manufacturing, Automotive Armor is built on precision, durability, and mission-critical performance. Originally an OEM supplier, the company expanded in 2024 through a merger with Venture Ballistics—bringing its proven manufacturing capabilities directly to market.
Unlike many competitors, Automotive Armor manufactures its hard armor in-house—allowing complete control over quality, performance, and cost. The result: premium ballistic shields delivered at true factory-direct pricing, without compromise. All products are engineered to meet or exceed NIJ and MIL-SPEC standards while optimizing weight, strength, and real-world usability.
Trusted by federal, military, and law enforcement organizations—including DHS, DOJ, the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, DEA, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police—Automotive Armor supports agencies at every level, from specialized units to local departments nationwide. Whether standard issue or mission-specific, every solution is designed to perform when it matters most.
Utilizing advanced composite materials and precision engineering, AAM develops protection systems that meet or exceed NIJ and MIL-SPEC standards—balancing maximum protection with reduced weight and enhanced operational mobility.
Trusted by federal agencies, defense contractors, and law enforcement departments nationwide, AAM delivers both standardized products and custom-engineered solutions tailored to mission-critical requirements.
With decades of ballistics expertise and a strong commitment to ongoing research and development, AAM continues to advance protective technology—delivering reliable, field-proven solutions for today’s evolving threat landscape.