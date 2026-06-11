Company spotlight: For Automotive Armor Manufacturing, experience and relationships help fuel innovation

Police1’s Spotlight articles introduce the products and services of a valued sponsor in their own words. This article profiles Automotive Armor Manufacturing (AAM), a Florida-based manufacturer of ballistic-resistant shields and systems for law enforcement and the military. These responses were provided by President Steve Rodhouse.

From where did your company name originate?

The name Automotive Armor Manufacturing originated from our company’s early focus on producing hard armor ballistic panels for the vehicle armor industry. AAM was established in 1998 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and relocated to Palmetto, Florida in 2001, where all products continue to be designed and manufactured in the USA. Over time, the company expanded into ballistic shields and other advanced armor solutions for law enforcement and government applications.

What was the inspiration behind starting your company?

In 1998, AAM’s founders had spent several years working for another armoring company. When that company was purchased and restructured — leaving both founders without a role — they channeled their passion for the ballistic armor industry into building something new. Identifying a gap in the hard armor market, they set out to develop high-quality, lightweight custom armor paneling and solutions, beginning with vehicle armor kits and specialty armoring solutions for civilian and military vehicles, vessels and aircraft.

As the company grew, AAM’s engineering expertise naturally evolved into new product categories, eventually expanding into the ballistic shield market, where it would go on to become a recognized industry leader. Through a partnership with Venture Ballistics, AAM leveraged decades of engineering and manufacturing expertise to provide mission-ready ballistic protection products built specifically for first responders.

What is your signature product, and how does it work?

AAM’s two signature products are the Robo Shield and Apex Defender ballistic shield systems.

The Robo Shield, optimized for SWAT and tactical operations, provides a 20-by-35-inch ballistic coverage area with a premium ballistic glass viewport, a heavy-duty aluminum triangular handle system, a quick-release arm cuff and tactical side ports. The Apex Defender offers a more compact 20-by-30-inch profile with the same advanced composite ballistic core technology, ambidextrous pistol or long-gun operation, and multihit capability. Both shields are available in NIJ IIIA and NIJ III protection levels, manufactured entirely in-house in Palmetto, Florida, and backed by a 10-year warranty.

Why do you believe your products are essential to the police community?

Our products are designed to protect the men and women who place themselves in harm’s way every day. AAM was among the first companies to introduce patrol-level and school resource officer ballistic shields, helping expand access to lifesaving ballistic protection beyond traditional tactical teams. Because we manufacture our own hard armor panels in-house, we maintain strict quality control throughout the entire manufacturing process while offering factory-direct pricing to agencies. Our focus on lightweight performance, durability and mission-specific design helps first responders stay protected without sacrificing mobility during critical situations.

Beyond law enforcement, AAM’s products are trusted by a range of federal and military clients including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

What has been the biggest challenge your company has faced?

One of the biggest challenges has been educating buyers on the differences between ballistic shield manufacturers. Many assume all shields are similar, but factors such as weight, ergonomics, multihit capability, viewport systems and in-house armor manufacturing significantly impact real-world performance.

Building nationwide recognition within the law enforcement community has been driven by product performance, officer referrals, documented field saves and our growing regional network of sales account managers and distribution centers supporting agencies across the country.

What makes your company unique?

What makes AAM unique is our combination of real-world experience, in-house manufacturing and direct relationships with law enforcement and government agencies. Key factors include:



Documented officer saves

In-house hard armor manufacturing

100-plus years’ combined ballistic and armor manufacturing experience

Lightweight, mission-specific shield designs

Replaceable viewport systems

Factory-direct pricing

High repeat customer rates

Early innovation in patrol and school resource officer shield deployment

Made-in-the-USA manufacturing

GSA contract holder (#GS07F062DA), JCP-certified (#77492) and TAA-compliant

CAGE code 1NDR8

What do your customers like best about you and your products?

Customers appreciate the lightweight ergonomic design, durability and hand-built quality of our ballistic shields. Because we manufacture our own armor panels, we are able to maintain strict quality standards while providing factory-direct pricing and responsive customer support.

Agencies also value our ability to provide mission-specific configurations tailored to patrol, SWAT, squad leader, school resource officer and other applications. The combination of performance, customization, affordability and reliability has helped AAM build long-term relationships with agencies nationwide, including federal and military clients such as the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and Department of Veterans Affairs.

What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder/local government community?

The most rewarding part of what we do is knowing our products have helped save officers’ lives in real-world incidents. We have witnessed documented cases and firsthand accounts where our ballistic shields performed exactly as intended during life-threatening situations.

In one nationally recognized incident featured on Fox News, a sheriff publicly demonstrated how one of our shields protected an officer during an active threat encounter. Moments like these reinforce the importance of our mission and the responsibility we carry with every product we manufacture. Every shield we build is designed with the understanding that lives depend on it, and that commitment continues to drive our focus on quality, innovation and reliability.

Do you support any charitable organizations within public safety/community?

AAM proudly supports several local charities as well as Vida Sports Ministry, an organization dedicated to helping rescue children from severe poverty and life on the streets by providing food, education, mentorship and essential support services. We strongly believe in supporting organizations that create meaningful opportunities and lasting positive impact within communities.

Is there any fun fact or trivia you’d like to share about you or your company?

One interesting fact about AAM is that several of our shield designs were inspired directly by officer feedback from the field. Many of the features found on modern patrol and tactical shields today came from real conversations with law enforcement officers about what worked — and what did not — during critical incidents.

What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?

What’s next for AAM is continuing to save lives through innovation and stronger partnerships within the law enforcement community. We are focused on developing lighter, stronger and more mission-capable ballistic protection systems while continuing to manufacture our armor solutions in-house to ensure quality and rapid innovation.

We are also expanding our relationships with law enforcement agencies nationwide to better understand the evolving challenges officers face in the field and to continue developing products designed around real-world operational needs.