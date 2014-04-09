Detroit Tigers Host 3rd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Detroit, MI—On Monday, April 21, at 7:08 pm, the 2013 American League Central Champion Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox, as the Tigers partner with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to host the 3rd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, at Comerica Park. This special night is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and their families, while raising awareness and funds for the forthcoming National Law Enforcement Museum, to be built in Washington, DC.

Pre-game festivities begin at 5:30 pm, and will feature a display of police cars in front of Comerica Park on Witherall Street. The Van Buren Township (MI) Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors as Officer Raquel Reyes of the Auburn Hills (MI) Police Department performs the National Anthem. Also on this special night, the game’s opening ceremony will be dedicated to honor Michigan State Police Trooper Paul Butterfield II and Detroit (MI) Police Department Officers Rodney Jones and Patrick Hill who were killed in the line of duty in 2013.

There will also be a special presentation of the Memorial Fund’s February 2014 Officer of the Month Award to Lieutenant Timothy Jungel of the Eaton County (MI) Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Jungel received the award in recognition of his work creating the Michigan Sheriff’s & Municipal Memorial Assistance Response Team (S.M.M.A.R.T.), a program to assist the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen officers in Michigan.

The Detroit Tigers are offering a special all-inclusive Law Enforcement Appreciation Night package starting at just $29 for law enforcement officers, their families, friends, and the general public. The package includes a ticket to the game and a co-branded Detroit Tigers and National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund commemorative challenge coin. Additionally, the Detroit Tigers will donate $10 from each ticket sold directly to the Memorial Fund in support of the National Law Enforcement Museum.

To learn more information and to purchase ticket packages, visit www.tigers.com/law or contact Kate Walker at kate.walker@detroittigers.com.

“We are excited to honor Michigan law enforcement and to, once again, partner with the Detroit Tigers for this special evening,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the Memorial Fund. “Coming together in the ‘Motor City’ for championship baseball—and in honor of Michigan law enforcement officers—is sure to be a great evening, and a great way to raise awareness and funds for the Museum.”