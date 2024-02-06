Lexipol named leading government technology company for second consecutive year

PRESS RELEASE

FRISCO, Texas — Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for public safety and government leaders, has been named to the 2024 GovTech 100 list. This annual list, compiled and published by Government Technology, recognizes the top companies in government technology solutions across the United States.

“It’s an honor to be included on the GovTech 100 list for the second consecutive year. We are grateful for the recognition of our team’s dedication to service and continuous improvement,” said Lexipol CEO Bill Nunan. “As we continue to grow and develop our services, we are committed to building innovative SaaS solutions that support performance excellence.”

The GovTech 100 annual list recognizes a compendium of 100 companies making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies. Lexipol’s inclusion on the list for the second year is a testament to the impact of its comprehensive suite of solutions that address key challenges for public safety and local government agencies, including policy management, training and wellness support. These solutions work together to help first responders and government professionals perform their jobs safely and professionally while staying up-to-date with changing laws and best practices.

“We’re witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector driven by new startups, partnerships and strategic mergers,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for Government Technology. “The industry’s resilience and growth, even while other sectors slowed due to economic conditions, underscores the critical nature of technology’s role in solving the most complex government challenges.”

Learn more and see the 2024 GovTech 100 list.