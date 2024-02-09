Lexipol wellness solution wins BIG innovation award

PRESS RELEASE

FRISCO, Texas — Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for public safety and government leaders, has been named a winner in the 2024 Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Awards for the second consecutive year and the third time in four years, recognizing its continued dedication to innovation and well-being in public safety.

“At Lexipol, we understand the importance of providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions so they can more safely and effectively serve their communities,” said Lexipol CEO Bill Nunan. “That’s why we’re excited to be recognized once again in the BIG Innovation Awards. It’s a testament to our lasting dedication to continuous improvement across our solutions and to helping first responders stay healthy and have the tools they need to meet and exceed community expectations for service delivery.”

The nomination focused on the launch of the new version of the Cordico wellness app in early 2023, which featured user interface and experience upgrades, including an update to the Therapist Finder interface and the ability to share content across agencies; the addition of new content search, filtering and rating capabilities; and the introduction of improved anonymous utilization data and reporting for administrators. Additionally, the nomination highlighted the introduction of peer support and clinician training and certification, and the overall impact of Lexipol’s comprehensive wellness solution.

“Innovation is driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Lexipol as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. Learn more and see the full list of winners in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards.