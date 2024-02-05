Lexipol wellness app wins award for best new product version of the year

PRESS RELEASE

FRISCO, Texas — Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, has been named a gold winner in Best New Product Version of the Year in the Best in Biz Awards. The award recognizes the launch of the new version of Lexipol’s Cordico wellness app for first responders.

“Our team has worked diligently over the last two years to develop and launch the newest version of the Cordico app, determining how best to address the needs of our customers,” said Dr. David Black, president of wellness solutions for Lexipol. “First responders often focus on the wellness of those around them while pushing aside their own self-care and well-being. With the new features included in the app, Lexipol is better able to deliver the critical resources first responders need to support their own wellness.”

The nomination focused on the launch of the new version of the Cordico app in early 2023, which features user interface and experience updates, such as an update in the Therapist Finder interface and the ability to share content across agencies; the addition of new content search, filtering and rating capabilities; and the introduction of improved anonymous utilization data and reporting for administrators.

The 13th annual Best in Biz Awards saw intense competition among more than 600 entries from public and private companies, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada and ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and beloved local companies. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ breadth and depth of innovation, their novel approaches to employing new technologies and impressive workplace benefits. Learn more and view the full list of winners for the 2023 Best in Biz Awards.