Motorcyclist runs out of gas mid-pursuit, takes off on foot: Lessons from Ill. dashcam video

A motorcycle rider signals a turn into a gas station. A deputy activates his emergency lights. Instead of pulling in, the rider changes course and attempts to flee.

The escape doesn’t last long.

A short distance down the road, the motorcycle appears to lose power. The rider manipulates the throttle, but the bike isn’t responding. It appears that trip to the gas station may have been necessary after all.

As the motorcycle slows to a stop, the rider still isn’t ready to give up. While seated on the bike, he begins pushing it forward with both feet in a last-ditch attempt to get away.

The Peoria County sheriff’s deputy stops his patrol vehicle and continues the pursuit on foot, quickly catching up to the rider. He pulls the rider from the motorcycle, takes him to the ground and moves his hands behind his back for handcuffing.

The Aug. 6, 2025, incident offers several lessons for officers, including maintaining a safe reactionary gap during a pursuit, positioning a patrol vehicle as circumstances change and considering location before going hands-on.

While the circumstances make for an unusual end to a pursuit, the encounter offers several training points, from maintaining a safe reactionary gap behind a motorcycle to recognizing the risks that remain once a fleeing suspect is within reach.

The video review included in this article uses dashcam footage and tactical analysis to explore how officers must adapt instantly during rapidly evolving incidents.

Quick training takeaways

Maintain a safe reactionary gap: Leaving adequate space behind a motorcycle gives officers more time to react if the rider suddenly slows or stops. Be ready to transition: A vehicle pursuit can quickly become a foot pursuit and then a hands-on encounter, requiring officers to shift just as quickly. Physical readiness supports tactical success: Officers may need to run and immediately transition into physical control techniques without time to recover. Control techniques matter: Being able to move confidently from physical engagement to control and custody is an important part of defensive tactics training. Consider your location: Officers can’t always choose where an encounter unfolds, but traffic and other environmental hazards should factor into tactical decisions when circumstances allow.

The dashcam analysis is part of Police1’s Bodycam Briefing series, using real-world incidents to examine officer decision-making, preparedness and survival under pressure.