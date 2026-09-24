NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

Bodycam video shows fatal OIS of man who exchanged gunfire with Wis. officer

The armed man jumped from a vehicle and fled on foot, ignoring the officer’s commands to get on the ground during a foot pursuit, the Milwaukee Police Department stated

September 24, 2026 11:42 AM • 
Police1 Staff

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera video of an incident where an officer fatally shot an armed man after a car and foot pursuit ended in a gunfight.

The Sept. 23 incident began when officers on patrol spotted a car matching a vehicle wanted in a shots-fired incident. They tried to stop the car, and a pursuit followed, according to police.

Video shows the car eventually coming to a stop. Two occupants got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

An officer can be seen pursuing the suspect while ordering him to get on the ground. The suspect refused, and the two exchanged gunfire, police said.

The man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from MPD and Milwaukee Fire Department personnel. He was holding one firearm when he was shot, and a second was in his waistband. A third gun was recovered from the car.

The officer, a 35-year-old with more than three years on the force, was taken to a hospital for an injury and released. He was placed on administrative duty, according to police.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating, with the Wauwatosa Police Department as lead agency.

Trending
Assault Weapons New Jersey
Firearms Training
Former Wash. deputy awarded $30M in suit over firearms training incident that caused him to lose his leg
The suit claimed the deputy’s AR-15 unintentionally discharged after its three-point sling caught on his earmuffs during a support-side shoulder transition
September 23, 2026 11:23 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
California Police Lawsuits
LAPD
LAPD to test streetlight-mounted license plate readers
The three-month pilot program with Axon Enterprise will outfit some city-owned street lights with ALPR cameras at no cost to the city
September 23, 2026 11:15 AM
769318022_1369878435330144_2654661259625611567_n.jpg
Disaster Response
FEMA opens new first responder training facility on grounds of closed U.S. Army Post
Federal, state and local officials gathered at FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness to open the Advanced Responder Training Complex, designed to help responders prepare for complex emergencies
September 22, 2026 05:16 PM
Bill FR1 EMS1 news images (75).jpg
Fire
Fla. county votes to take fire department back from sheriff’s office
Broward County commissioners voted unanimously not to renew the Sheriff’s Office fire-rescue agreement after 2028, returning roughly 900 employees and oversight of the department to the county
September 23, 2026 09:34 AM
Company News
hqdefault.jpg
Firearms
Beretta Titan: A fusion of tactical performance and ceremonial elegance
A visionary modern sporting rifle, the Titan embodies several true firsts for Beretta and introduces unexplored solutions within the firearms industry, both from an aesthetic and a technical perspective
September 18, 2026 09:20 AM

Body Camera Bodycam Briefings Officer-Involved Shootings
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.