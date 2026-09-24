Bodycam video shows fatal OIS of man who exchanged gunfire with Wis. officer

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera video of an incident where an officer fatally shot an armed man after a car and foot pursuit ended in a gunfight.

The Sept. 23 incident began when officers on patrol spotted a car matching a vehicle wanted in a shots-fired incident. They tried to stop the car, and a pursuit followed, according to police.

Video shows the car eventually coming to a stop. Two occupants got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

An officer can be seen pursuing the suspect while ordering him to get on the ground. The suspect refused, and the two exchanged gunfire, police said.

The man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from MPD and Milwaukee Fire Department personnel. He was holding one firearm when he was shot, and a second was in his waistband. A third gun was recovered from the car.

The officer, a 35-year-old with more than three years on the force, was taken to a hospital for an injury and released. He was placed on administrative duty, according to police.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating, with the Wauwatosa Police Department as lead agency.