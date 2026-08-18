NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Chief Scott Hughes.jpg

Chief Scott Hughes

Chief Scott Hughes has served in law enforcement since 1997, holding various leadership positions and driving organizational improvement through effective management and accountability. Chief Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, a graduate certificate in Criminal Justice Education, and a proud graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy. He is a Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) and an active member of the Association of Force Investigators. He recently retired as Chief of Police in one of Ohio’s fastest-growing suburbs. He is the founder of Crosden Consulting, which provides expert witness services, consulting, and auditing for public safety organizations nationwide.

LATEST ARTICLES
Police Officer Partners in Vehicle using technology to do their job
What Cops Want
Patrol workload isn’t just about calls — it’s about design
In Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026" survey, officers point to staffing, administrative demands and internal decisions as the real drivers of workload
August 18, 2026 03:21 PM
 · 
Chief Scott Hughes