Chief Scott Hughes has served in law enforcement since 1997, holding various leadership positions and driving organizational improvement through effective management and accountability. Chief Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, a graduate certificate in Criminal Justice Education, and a proud graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy. He is a Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) and an active member of the Association of Force Investigators. He recently retired as Chief of Police in one of Ohio’s fastest-growing suburbs. He is the founder of Crosden Consulting, which provides expert witness services, consulting, and auditing for public safety organizations nationwide.