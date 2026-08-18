Patrol workload isn’t just about calls — it’s about design

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026" report, featuring findings and analysis from our 2026 State of the Industry survey. Download the complete report by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

By Chief Scott Hughes

The results of Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026” survey should catch every police leader’s attention — not because patrol officers are sharing something new, but because they are repeating it — with greater urgency.

Across the 1,777 responses focused on patrol operations, a clear message comes through: Patrol isn’t just busy — it’s overwhelmed. And much of that strain is preventable.

This isn’t just about staffing. It’s not just about call volume. What these responses show is a deeper issue — how we design workload, how we allocate resources and how well leadership understands what the job actually looks like today. If we’re paying attention, there are some clear takeaways.

Patrol workload is driven by more than calls for service

When leaders think about workload, the first thing that comes to mind is call volume. But that’s only part of the picture. Officers consistently pointed to administrative demands as a major contributor:



Excessive reporting requirements — even for minor or non-criminal incidents

Duplicative documentation and inefficient systems

This is an area that deserves a hard look.

At some point, we have to ask whether some of what we require is driven more by liability concerns than operational necessity. Protecting the agency matters — but it shouldn’t come at the expense of effectiveness.

Every additional report or redundant entry takes time. And that time comes from somewhere. Most often, it comes out of proactive work, visibility in the community and the ability to reset between calls.

Leaders need to evaluate — not just accept — what officers are being asked to do every day, and whether it actually adds value. If we’re not careful, we end up building systems that protect the organization on paper while quietly hurting performance in practice.

| RELATED: The job isn’t what it used to be. That’s the point

Staffing shortages are forcing reactive policing

Staffing continues to be the pressure point that affects everything else. Officers described:



Chronic understaffing on patrol shifts

Specialized units being prioritized while patrol absorbs the gaps

Detectives and specialty personnel being pulled back to cover patrol

When staffing is thin, patrol becomes reactive by default. And once that happens, proactive policing — the thing agencies say they want — disappears.

You can’t expect proactive work from officers who are running call to call, report to report, with no time to reset.

Patrol carries the load but doesn’t feel like the priority

There’s a consistent cultural theme throughout the responses. Officers describe patrol as the backbone of the department, but at the same time, many feel it is treated as:



A dumping ground for tasks

A stepping stone to other assignments

The place where everything ends up

That disconnect matters.

When patrol feels undervalued, it impacts morale, performance and retention. If patrol truly is foundational to the agency, then decisions — especially staffing and workload — need to reflect that.

Leadership is disconnected from patrol realities

More than 80% of respondents believe there would be a positive impact if senior leaders periodically worked a patrol shift. That number should make every executive stop and think.

Officers described leadership as:



Out of touch with current patrol realities

Removed from the pace and complexity of the job

Focused more on policy and metrics than practical workload

The message is simple: Get out of the office. Get back into the car. Not for appearances — but to understand how the job has changed.

You can’t understand patrol workload from behind a desk.

Burnout is an operational issue

Fatigue and burnout come up repeatedly in the responses.

This is often labeled a “wellness” issue, but that doesn’t fully capture it. Burnout affects performance. Fatigued officers are more prone to mistakes, slower in their decision-making and more likely to disengage. Over time, they’re also more likely to leave. This makes it an operational issue.

Fatigue is often predictable. It comes from extended shifts, overtime, court, off-duty work and inconsistent schedules that disrupt sleep. Leaders should treat it like any other operational risk. That starts with tracking actual hours worked — not just scheduled shifts. If we’re not tracking total hours in a 24-hour period, we’re not managing it.

Schedules also matter. Most are built around coverage. They should also allow for recovery.

Leaders also need to take a realistic look at expectations. Officers are being asked to handle increasing call complexity, complete more documentation, stay proactive and avoid mistakes — often without the time or staffing to do all of it well. At some point, those expectations conflict.

Agencies should consider practical ways to build recovery and resilience into the shift itself. For example, allowing officers time to work out while on duty — when staffing permits — can help improve energy levels, reduce stress and support overall performance.

And finally, the culture around time off matters. Officers shouldn’t feel guilty for taking leave or needing time to recover after demanding shifts or critical incidents.

Addressing burnout isn’t about making the job easier — it’s about making sure officers can do it safely and effectively.

Patrol isn’t just busy — it’s overwhelmed. And much of that strain is preventable.

Where leaders need to adjust starting now

Police1’s “What Cops Want” survey points to several practical steps leaders can take:

1. Be present

As a chief, wear the uniform as often as you can. When appropriate, that includes a gun belt. It won’t be every day, but it should be intentional. There’s a difference between leading patrol and relating to patrol. Presence matters.

2. Track total hours worked

Several responses highlighted lack of sleep and extended hours. We know fatigue impacts:



Use-of-force decision-making

Vehicle crashes

Citizen complaints

Overall performance

Leaders should track total hours worked — including overtime, court and off-duty jobs. If you’re not tracking it, you’re not managing it.

3. Stop treating patrol as the default solution

Patrol is foundational to the organization — but that doesn’t make it the place for every task. Leaders should ask:



Does this belong on patrol?

Can another unit handle it?

Are we overcommitted to specialized assignments at the expense of patrol?

Without discipline, patrol becomes the catch-all. That approach isn’t sustainable.

4. Reconnect with your officers

You can’t understand patrol workload from behind a desk. Have conversations. Get in a cruiser. See how the job actually plays out. Not once a year. Not for show. Make it part of how you lead.

Final thought

Patrol officers aren’t asking for less work. They’re asking for work that makes sense — and for systems that reflect the realities of the job today. They’re also asking for leadership that understands the difference.

If patrol is the foundation of your agency, then your decisions are either strengthening it — or placing it under increasing strain.

The survey results make one thing clear: Officers already know which one it feels like.

Download your copy of Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026" report by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” box on this page!