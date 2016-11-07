Federal grant expands Mass. community-policing effort

By Elizabeth Dobbins

Sentinel and Enterprise News

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Collaboration between officials and community organizations helped secure a $250,000 federal grant for the Fitchburg Police Department, Chief Ernest Martineau announced at a press conference Monday.

He hopes that collaboration creates another — a stronger partnership between police, residents and businesses in downtown Fitchburg.

“This grant is going to allow us to foster a new type of mentality downtown,” he said.

