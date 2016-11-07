Federal grant expands Mass. community-policing effort
The grant will create two officer positions to serve in the new Community Engagement unit, engaging with residents outside of the department
By Elizabeth Dobbins
Sentinel and Enterprise News
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Collaboration between officials and community organizations helped secure a $250,000 federal grant for the Fitchburg Police Department, Chief Ernest Martineau announced at a press conference Monday.
He hopes that collaboration creates another — a stronger partnership between police, residents and businesses in downtown Fitchburg.
“This grant is going to allow us to foster a new type of mentality downtown,” he said.
