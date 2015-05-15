Obama to visit Camden to talk community police initiatives

Associated Press

CAMDEN, N.J. — President Barack Obama is coming to Camden to discuss how police are working to build trust with the community and to promote his “Promise Zone” program.

On Monday, Obama will meet with law enforcement and young people and hear how the Camden County Police Department works to forge relationships with the community it serves, the White House said.

Camden was recently one of eight places designated a “Promise Zone,” which could open doors to get extra federal grants. Camden will get a liaison to help line up money, among other benefits. However, it does not come with any automatic federal funding.

The White House says the program uses federal grants to increase economic opportunity, reduce crime and improve public health, among other things.

The president will discuss how such partnerships and community investments help create opportunity for Americans.

The city of 77,000 across the river from Philadelphia is among the poorest in the nation. Nearly half the adults lack high school degrees and crime rates are among the highest in the country.

In recent years, the state government has taken over the school district, the county government has taken over policing of the city and the state has started offering major incentives for businesses to move there.

