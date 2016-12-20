Va. police receive grant for community policing programs

By Rachel Mahoney

The News and Advance

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Two area law enforcement agencies will receive state funding for community policing initiatives in 2017.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that a total of $756,327 will be distributed to agencies statewide through 36 “Policing in the 21st Century” grants. The funding is meant to boost community policing efforts.

The Lynchburg Police Department will be working with the Boys & Girls Club and allocate its $20,000 grant toward putting city youth in the club’s Street Smart Program.

