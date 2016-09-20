Va. police receive grant to help at-risk youth

By De Castillo

ALEXANDRIA,Va. — Transurban, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s partner on the 395 Express Lanes project, today announced that the Alexandria Police Foundation’s Community Oriented Policing Section (COPS) program and the clinic at Carpenter’s Shelter each received a $5,000 grant through the 395 Express Lanes Community Grant Program.

“The 395 Express Lanes community grant is helping the Alexandria Police Department engage directly with many of our at-risk youth and their families throughout the City of Alexandria,” said Willem Polak, chairman, Alexandria Police Foundation. “Thanks to the support of Transurban, our Community Oriented Policing Section programs will continue to develop young role models and help build trust between officers and the Alexandria community.”

The COPS program supports Alexandria Police Department officers working with at-risk youth and families in the City of Alexandria to foster an atmosphere of communication and cooperation. Under the program, officers engage directly with youth through community projects, acknowledgement of academic achievement and recreational activities.

