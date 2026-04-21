University of San Diego opens renowned leadership practicum to all public safety professionals

PRESS RELEASE

The University of San Diego has leveraged the momentum of the industry-leading MS in Law Enforcement & Public Safety Leadership (MS-LEPSL) to offer a specialized 7-week practicum in leadership for public safety professionals.

Previously offered exclusively to students enrolled in the MS-LEPSL program, this specialized practicum on Effective Leadership in Modern Public Safety is now available for the first time to anyone working in law enforcement in either a sworn or professional staff role.

The online course addresses the urgent need for sophisticated leadership skills in today’s complex public safety environment. By pairing subject matter experts from both front-line and command-staff perspectives, the practicum provides students with the collaborative tools necessary to lead from any rank.

“This freestanding course was developed in direct response to requests from chiefs across the country who sought a practical, up-to-date leadership development opportunity for their staff,” said Dr. Erik Fritsvold, academic director and founding faculty member of the MS-LEPSL program. “Now we can bring the rigor and networking of the LEPSL program to a wider audience, allowing professionals to develop tangible leadership skills for their career growth and departmental effectiveness.”

The 7-week curriculum focuses on critical pillars of modern policing, including:



National Best Practices: Exchange proven strategies and lessons learned with a nationwide network of peers.

Exchange proven strategies and lessons learned with a nationwide network of peers. Critical Focus Areas: Explore crisis leadership in the post-2020 landscape, methods for maintaining team morale, and the “Front-Line Leap” for new supervisors.

Explore crisis leadership in the post-2020 landscape, methods for maintaining team morale, and the “Front-Line Leap” for new supervisors. Drive Organizational Change: Learn how to drive improvement and implement ethical decision-making throughout your agency.

The course is delivered in a 100% online, asynchronous format and is tailored for a diverse range of professionals, from early-career officers seeking advancement to veteran command staff looking for a rigorous “refresher” on contemporary leadership.

Key Enrollment Details:



Eligibility: Open to any public safety professional with at least one year of experience.

Open to any public safety professional with at least one year of experience. No Degree Required: While this is a graduate-level course, a bachelor’s degree is not required for enrollment.

While this is a graduate-level course, a bachelor’s degree is not required for enrollment. Academic Credit: Students will earn 3 units of graduate-level credit from the University of San Diego, which are fully transferable into the MS-LEPSL degree program for those who choose to continue their education.

Enrollment is now open for the session starting May 5. For more information or to apply, visit the University of San Diego course page.