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How are agencies overcoming the biggest barriers to CJIS compliance? (Infographic)

New survey data reveals where agencies struggle most with CJIS compliance and how they’re responding

July 27, 2026 02:50 PM • 
Courtney Levin
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Download the infographic to see where your agency stands.

CJIS compliance is becoming more challenging as public safety agencies balance stronger cybersecurity requirements with the need for fast, reliable access to critical systems. Identity management, authentication and legacy infrastructure continue to create operational hurdles for agencies of all sizes.

Based on a survey of more than 300 public safety professionals, this infographic reveals the biggest compliance challenges agencies face, what’s slowing progress and the technologies they’re investing in to improve security while reducing friction.

Download the infographic to learn:

  • The top identity and access management challenges affecting public safety agencies.
  • What’s creating the biggest obstacles to CJIS compliance.
  • Where authentication and access workflows are slowing officers down.
  • Which technologies agencies are investing in to strengthen compliance while improving efficiency.

Download the infographic to see how your agency compares.

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Courtney Levin
Courtney Levin
Courtney Levin is a Senior Branded Content Lead for Lexipol where she develops content for the public safety audience including law enforcement, fire, EMS and corrections. She holds a BA in Communications from Sonoma State University and has written professionally since 2016.