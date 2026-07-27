How are agencies overcoming the biggest barriers to CJIS compliance? (Infographic)

CJIS compliance is becoming more challenging as public safety agencies balance stronger cybersecurity requirements with the need for fast, reliable access to critical systems. Identity management, authentication and legacy infrastructure continue to create operational hurdles for agencies of all sizes.

Based on a survey of more than 300 public safety professionals, this infographic reveals the biggest compliance challenges agencies face, what’s slowing progress and the technologies they’re investing in to improve security while reducing friction.

Download the infographic to learn:

The top identity and access management challenges affecting public safety agencies.

What’s creating the biggest obstacles to CJIS compliance.

Where authentication and access workflows are slowing officers down.

Which technologies agencies are investing in to strengthen compliance while improving efficiency.

Download the infographic to see how your agency compares.

