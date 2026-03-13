Skydio DFR Command surpasses 10 million calls for service

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Skydio’s DFR Command (DFRC) software platform has processed more than 10 million calls for service, marking a major milestone for the most integrated Drone as First Responder (DFR) system in the world.

DFRC is the operational backbone that agencies use to build and operate their DFR programs. At the center of the platform is Skydio’s Flight Deck, the program pilots use to manage missions and fly Skydio drones. Embedded directly within Flight Deck are live calls for service coming from any system public safety agencies already use, giving operators immediate situational awareness without switching between platforms.

Skydio DFR Command currently integrates into more than 25 public safety systems across computer-aided dispatch (CAD), next-generation 911 (NG911), gunshot detection, automatic license plate readers (ALPR), body-worn cameras (BWC), digital evidence management and real-time crime center (RTCC) platforms, while adding new integrations regularly.

Deep CAD integration

Skydio customers are live today receiving CAD incidents directly inside DFRC from leading providers such as:

● Motorola PremiereOne

● CentralSquare

● Hexagon

● CSI Technology Group

● Tyler Technologies

● Mark43

● Clemis

● Enforsys

● Peraton

● QED

● Versaterm

By embedding CAD incidents directly into Flight Deck, DFRC eliminates friction between dispatch and drone deployment to launch Skydio drones in seconds to respond to emergency calls. For instance, our integration allows DFRC to create real-time augmented reality markers as soon as calls come through that direct our drones to the emergency, eliminating the need for operators to manually enter addresses, saving critical seconds to respond.

NG911: Dispatch drones to incidents before they hit CAD

DFRC also integrates with next-generation 911-enabled call intelligence platforms. DFRC provides awareness of incidents even before they are formally created in CAD and immediately dispatches a DFR drone. Operating within Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) environments, these platforms provide real-time transcription, summarization, and contextual data from active emergency calls – automatically generating geo-located markers within DFRC. This can lower drone response time by several minutes. Current integrations include:

● Prepared

● RapidSOS

● Live911

By responding earlier to critical incidents, DFR operators can provide real-time situational awareness as events unfold.

Skydio

Automated alerts to rapidly deploy

DFRC is designed to act on more than just CAD and NG911 entries. The platform integrates with leading location-based alert systems to automatically initiate Skydio DFR drone launches based on real-world signals:

● SoundThinking: Dispatches drones to gunshot detection alerts, often before a 911 call is placed. Getting eyes on the scene, even before a 911 call is initiated, can make a material difference in providing life-saving help to victims and apprehending suspects.

● Axon Body: One-click drone dispatch directly to an officer requesting immediate support.

● Dedrone Beyond: Once an unauthorized drone threat is detected, DFR drones can locate the operator and support mitigation efforts.

● ALPR Integrations: Skydio DFR drones respond based on license plate alerts and precise location data from ALPR cameras.

DFRC’s open API ensures agencies can connect from every type of system that matters.

Deploy DFR to any officer who requests one with a press of a button on their Axon body-worn camera. Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Integrated before, during, and after flight

During flight, agencies can stream live drone footage via ReadyLink from Skydio to any web browser. DFRC can also push live video directly into RTCC systems such as Fusus, Motorola Command Aware and STRAX, as well as third-party platforms including DroneSense, Genetec and Milestone. This ensures command staff and partner agencies have access to real-time aerial intelligence during emergency calls.

After flight, DFRC automatically uploads media into digital evidence management systems such as Axon Evidence, maintaining full chain-of-custody auditability and CJIS compliance.

The most deployed DFR platform in the nation

With more than 10 million calls for service processed and over 25 integrated public safety systems, Skydio DFR Command has become the most deployed DFR solution in the country.

By embedding directly into the systems agencies already use, Skydio is removing friction from emergency response and helping public safety agencies deliver safer outcomes for the communities they serve.

For more information on how to integrate with DFR Command, get in touch with Skydio.