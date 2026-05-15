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Skydio

Skydio stands at the forefront of American drone innovation as the nation’s leading manufacturer and global pioneer in autonomous flight technology. Through advanced AI and computer vision, Skydio has dramatically transformed how law enforcement agencies keep their officers and communities safe with Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs.

These autonomous drones serve as force multipliers for public safety agencies, providing real-time situational awareness during critical incidents, natural disasters, and emergency response. Skydio’s DFR platform combines unprecedented reliability with AI-powered precision navigation, allowing drones to operate safely in complex environments, day or night while delivering crucial aerial intelligence to decision-makers on the ground.

Headquartered in California, Skydio upholds the highest security standards with all products designed, assembled, and supported in America. Today, 1,500+ public safety agencies rely on Skydio to improve officer safety, reduce response times, and protect their communities.
Address: 3000 Clearview Way
Zip Code: 94402
Location: SAN MATEO, California
Drones Tactical Products
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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Skydio F10 Fixed Wing
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Skydio R10 Indoor Drone
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Skydio Dock for X10
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Skydio X10 Drone
ARTICLES
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Drones
Transparency is fundamental to the success of Drone as First Responder
May 15, 2026 05:21 PM
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Drones
The BVLOS revolution continues: Introducing multi-drone operations
April 07, 2026 11:15 AM
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Drones
Skydio DFR Command surpasses 10 million calls for service
March 13, 2026 03:35 PM
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Drones
From overwatch to entry: How Skydio R10 extends DFR indoors
October 17, 2025 02:11 PM
VIDEOS
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Drones
Skydio’s game-changing drone technology: Behind the scenes with CEO Adam Bry
October 16, 2024 09:26 AM
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Policing Matters Podcast
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Police Training
Is Rener Gracie’s SafeWrap technique a game-changer for law enforcement restraint methods?
August 28, 2024 09:41 AM
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Policing Matters Podcast
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Drug Interdiction / Narcotics
The complex war on drugs: Strategies, challenges and the harsh realities
August 21, 2024 08:34 AM
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Policing Matters Podcast
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Police Training
‘Crawl, walk, run': South Dakota’s problem-based learning approach to training new recruits
August 14, 2024 09:29 AM
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Policing Matters Podcast
ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Drones
The future of scalable, autonomous flight is here with Dock for X10 and DFR Command
September 25, 2024 03:48 PM
Drones
Skydio unveils ability to remotely fly X10 drone from a browser, anywhere with 5G connection
October 11, 2023 01:05 PM
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Skydio delivers a breakthrough for enterprise drones with the launch of Skydio X10
September 21, 2023 12:08 PM
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Drones
Dock talk: Mission progress from the field
April 18, 2023 11:41 AM