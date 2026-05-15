Skydio stands at the forefront of American drone innovation as the nation’s leading manufacturer and global pioneer in autonomous flight technology. Through advanced AI and computer vision, Skydio has dramatically transformed how law enforcement agencies keep their officers and communities safe with Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs.
These autonomous drones serve as force multipliers for public safety agencies, providing real-time situational awareness during critical incidents, natural disasters, and emergency response. Skydio’s DFR platform combines unprecedented reliability with AI-powered precision navigation, allowing drones to operate safely in complex environments, day or night while delivering crucial aerial intelligence to decision-makers on the ground.
Headquartered in California, Skydio upholds the highest security standards with all products designed, assembled, and supported in America. Today, 1,500+ public safety agencies rely on Skydio to improve officer safety, reduce response times, and protect their communities.
These autonomous drones serve as force multipliers for public safety agencies, providing real-time situational awareness during critical incidents, natural disasters, and emergency response. Skydio’s DFR platform combines unprecedented reliability with AI-powered precision navigation, allowing drones to operate safely in complex environments, day or night while delivering crucial aerial intelligence to decision-makers on the ground.
Headquartered in California, Skydio upholds the highest security standards with all products designed, assembled, and supported in America. Today, 1,500+ public safety agencies rely on Skydio to improve officer safety, reduce response times, and protect their communities.
Address: 3000 Clearview Way
Zip Code: 94402
Location: SAN MATEO, California