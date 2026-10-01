The Public Safety Drone Funding Playbook (grants guide)

Drones have become essential public safety tools — supporting crash reconstruction, search and rescue, tactical operations and Drone as First Responder programs. The challenge for most agencies isn’t proving the value of UAS and Counter-UAS technology; it’s securing the funding to purchase, deploy and sustain it. Federal, state, local and private sources each come with different priorities and timelines, and recent changes — including expanded eligibility for drones under the Byrne JAG Program — have opened new paths forward. This playbook, sponsored by Motorola Solutions, breaks down which funding sources align with which drone use cases, and how to prepare before application windows open.

Download the playbook to learn:



Which grant programs align with specific drone and counter-drone use cases.

How expanded Byrne JAG eligibility now covers drone and Counter-UAS purchases.

What Executive Order 14305 means for UAS funding and compliance.

How to prepare documentation before federal and state application windows open.

Which registrations and systems agencies need in place before applying.

See how your agency can align its drone and counter-drone priorities with the right funding source — before the next application window opens.