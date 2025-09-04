On demand: What every agency needs to know as their DFR program evolves

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

As more agencies adopt Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs, the challenge shifts from launching operations to sustaining and scaling them effectively. This webinar explores best practices for managing a DFR program, including how to refine policies, train personnel, integrate with existing operations and build public trust.

Panelists will share lessons learned, practical tips and forward-looking strategies to ensure your DFR program continues to deliver maximum operational value as it evolves.

Attendees will discover how to:



Identify operational benchmarks to measure DFR program performance and guide improvements

Update policies and training to meet changing operational needs and regulatory requirements

Integrate DFR operations with other agency resources, dispatch protocols and technology platforms

Build and maintain community support and transparency for expanded DFR use

Plan for staffing, funding and technology upgrades to sustain long-term success

Don’t miss the opportunity to gain actionable insights from experienced DFR leaders. You will leave with a clear roadmap for taking your Drone as First Responder program to the next level!

ABOUT OUR PANEL

Moderator: Fritz Reber is a retired Chula Vista (California) Police Department (CVPD) Captain. He was the UAS Commander who conceived of and worked to stand up the first DFR Program anywhere. Fritz retired in 2018 and is now the Director of DFR Consulting at Flock Safety. Previously, he was Head of Public Safety Integration at Skydio. While at CVPD he also invented, helped develop and worked to implement Live911.

Lt. John Lee has served with the Alhambra (California) Police Department for the past 18 years, overseeing key areas such as the UAS/DFR program, Dispatch, Backgrounds & Recruitment, and various other collateral duties. In 2019, Lt. Lee played a pivotal role in establishing Alhambra PD’s Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program, which started with just one pilot and has since expanded to a team of 15 pilots. Building on that foundation, in 2023, Lt. Lee led the department’s efforts in researching and testing Drone as First Responder programs, ultimately selecting Aerodome/Flock as the preferred platform. Since launching DFR operations in June 2024, Alhambra PD has conducted over 2,000 missions, proving the program to be a critical resource for enhancing response times, situational awareness and officer safety. Through Lt. Lee’s leadership, the department continues to innovate, leveraging technology to improve public safety and better serve the community.

Sergeant Keith Mann has served in law enforcement for more than 20 years and is currently with the Prosper (Texas) Police Department. He oversees a patrol shift, the license plate reader program, the patrol drone program and the Drone as First Responder program. Before joining Prosper PD, he worked with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

