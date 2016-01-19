Mass. city awarded state Narcan grant to help out police

By Charles Winokoor

Taunton Gazette Staff Reporter

TAUNTON, Mass. — A state grant award to the city from the Department of Public Health will help provide Taunton police officers with life-saving Narcan nasal canisters.

Taunton is one of more than 30 cities and towns slated to receive between $10,000 and $50,000 of a $700,000 DPH grant, to equip and train emergency response personnel with the “opioid antagonist” that’s proven so vital in reversing the effects of a heroin overdose.

Sgt. Richard Carreiro, who helped write the grant for the city, said demand for the easy-to-use device has become keen: “It’s tough to get it right now,” he said.

