Explosive detection K-9 given to Mass. city

By Ken Koczwara

MassLive.com

WORCESTER — The Worcester police department will receive the funding for an explosive detection dog.

According to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, the Central Region Homeland Security Advisory Council voted 11-2 on Tuesday to approve the $113,000 in funding needed to purchase the dog. The Worcester dog is just the second explosives detection dog working in central Massachusetts, adding to one that is with the Auburn police department.

Gemme says the dog will be available for communities in the Central Region Homeland Security Advisory Council to use. He also believes the dog will be a useful resource for keeping people safe and will be available for events and to detect firearms and respond to bomb scares.

Full Story: Worcester police department gets funding for explosive detection dog