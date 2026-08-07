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Introducing the KP50 & MP50 | Built for the Next Era

August 07, 2026 12:33 PM
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The next evolution of the PDW platform. After 36 years, the machine pistol category finally gets meaningful innovation. The KP50 and MP50 deliver 50-round capacity with a completely redesigned bottom-drop magazine system for faster reloads and improved ergonomics.

🔹Bottom-insert, drop-free magazine system
🔹50 rounds standard capacity
🔹Optional 100-round Jungle Clip configuration
🔹Rear Picatinny rail for brace or stock
🔹B5 Systems grip
🔹Integrated QD sling cup
🔹Compact footprint: 28.3" unfolded, 18.6" folded

AVAILABLE CONFIGURATIONS:

🔹KP50 Pistol
🔹KP50 Braced Pistol
🔹KP50 SBR
🔹KP50 Defender (Exclusive to KelTec Direct)
🔹MP50 Select-Fire (Military/LE Only)

Caliber: 5.7x28mm
Weight: 4 lbs unloaded
Barrel Length: 9.6"

Built for the next era, not the last one.