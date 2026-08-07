Introducing the KP50 & MP50 | Built for the Next Era

The next evolution of the PDW platform. After 36 years, the machine pistol category finally gets meaningful innovation. The KP50 and MP50 deliver 50-round capacity with a completely redesigned bottom-drop magazine system for faster reloads and improved ergonomics.

🔹Bottom-insert, drop-free magazine system

🔹50 rounds standard capacity

🔹Optional 100-round Jungle Clip configuration

🔹Rear Picatinny rail for brace or stock

🔹B5 Systems grip

🔹Integrated QD sling cup

🔹Compact footprint: 28.3" unfolded, 18.6" folded

AVAILABLE CONFIGURATIONS:

🔹KP50 Pistol

🔹KP50 Braced Pistol

🔹KP50 SBR

🔹KP50 Defender (Exclusive to KelTec Direct)

🔹MP50 Select-Fire (Military/LE Only)

Caliber: 5.7x28mm

Weight: 4 lbs unloaded

Barrel Length: 9.6"

Built for the next era, not the last one.