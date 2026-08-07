Korea Coast Guard Again Selects KelTec KSG Tactical for Maritime Operations

PRESS RELEASE

COCOA, Fla. — KelTec CNC Industries, Inc. announced today that the Korea Coast Guard has again selected the KelTec KSG Tactical shotgun, awarding the company its latest tender for maritime platforms. The award adds to a KSG Tactical inventory the agency has fielded for several years.

The contract was finalized by Korea Coast Guard Headquarters on June 2, 2026, and the shotguns will be deployed nationwide. The KSG Tactical serves in a less-lethal role, firing rubber and impact rounds during maritime interdiction operations, including efforts to deter illegal fishing activity in Korean waters.

This is not a first-time procurement, and that is the point. More than 200 KSG Tactical shotguns are currently in service with the Korea Coast Guard, distributed across its patrol vessel fleet. An agency that has run the platform operationally for years, then returned to buy more, is the clearest measure of how the KSG Tactical performs in the field.

“A repeat award means the platform has already done the job,” said Parker Rosenberger, Director of Business Development at KelTec. “The South Korean Coast Guard has had these shotguns in service on the water for years. Coming back to us for more says something no product brochure can say.”

The award was made possible through KelTec’s U.S.-based export partner, Civil Arms Inc., and GNW Korea Ltd., which provides in-country representation and support. Both partners have been instrumental in meeting the Korea Coast Guard’s operational and procurement requirements.

“International partnerships are how this work gets done,” Rosenberger added. “Civil Arms and GNW Korea Ltd. have supported this program at every stage, and they are the reason the Korea Coast Guard has what it needs to carry out its mission.”

The KSG Tactical’s compact bullpup configuration, dual magazine tubes, and adaptable platform make it particularly well-suited to maritime and less-lethal applications, where maneuverability and operational flexibility matter as much as capability. The same characteristics that make it effective aboard a patrol vessel apply to confined-space and vehicle-based operations.

KelTec has maintained a strong international presence for many years, and our continued growth in global military, law enforcement, and government markets underscores the value of the KelTec brand within the professional community. As demand for American-designed innovation continues to expand worldwide, KelTec is structured to support international agency programs through a deliberate, long-term strategy rather than opportunistic sales.

“Agencies evaluating less-lethal and patrol platforms have a standing invitation to talk with us directly,” Rosenberger said. “We build for professionals who need real capability in a compact package, and we have the export and distribution structure in place to support that work wherever our partners operate. If an agency wants to know how the KSG Tactical performs, there is a coast guard that has been running it for years.”

This latest award reinforces KelTec’s growing presence among military and law enforcement organizations internationally and reflects the company’s continued investment in serving professionals operating in demanding environments.