Fla. PD one of several departments granted funds for new K-9

The Gainsville Sun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville Police Department recently was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to buy an additional police K-9 and eight automated external defibrillators.

GPD will receive the $20,000 from Firehouse Subs, as will many other area law enforcement and fire agencies in the region. The foundation says it plans to donate a total of $300,000 to local agencies.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created in 2005 with the mission to provide lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders. The organization says it has given $3.5 million in over 335 communities.

GPD to use $20,000 Firehouse Subs grant for new K-9