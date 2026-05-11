The warrant draws the line (and plain view doesn’t erase it)

ALEXANDER v. ARCENEAUX, 2026 WL 984347 (5th Cir. 2026)

Officers encounter this situation all the time. You have a search warrant. You are inside the house, executing the warrant. You start seeing things such as stolen property or illegal drugs that are not included in the warrant but do appear to be contraband. What do you do?

This case answers that question the way it has always been answered. The warrant defines where you can search and what you can seize. Plain view is an exception — but it has limits.

In Louisiana, officers from the Lafayette Police Department obtained a warrant to search Albert Alexander’s residence for firearms and related items. They went inside looking for guns. They did not find guns, but they did find pellet rifles. And while they were searching, they saw something else. Electronics and appliances everywhere — flat screen TVs, stereos, furniture. Many of the items were new in unopened boxes, wrapped in plastic and covered with pillowcases. They were stacked up, not open for use around the house.

Officers had already received tips that Alexander kept stolen goods in his house. What they saw matched those tips. Based on their training and experience, the contents of the home looked like stored stolen property — not items for household use. Though they could have secured the house and sought a second search warrant, the officers decided to seize the items. Alexander challenged that decision.

His claim was simple. He argued the officers had a warrant for firearms but took things that were not on the warrant. And, he claimed, that is an illegal search and seizure. That argument is not wrong — unless an exception applies.

The Fourth Amendment requires that a warrant particularly describe the place to be searched and the items to be seized. Such details are not warrant preparation paperwork; they reflect a firm constitutional boundary. Officers with a warrant do not get to roam. If you stay within the bounds of the warrant, you are protected. If you go outside it, you need a legal justification.

The trial court applied the plain view exception to the search warrant requirement. Alexander appealed. The 5th Circuit appellate court affirmed the trial court’s application of the plain view doctrine to save the search.

The plain view rule is familiar, but officers often get it wrong in practice. To seize something not listed in a warrant, four things must be true:



You are lawfully inside the location. The item is in plain view. Its incriminating nature is immediately apparent. You have lawful access to it.

Alexander’s fight was over the third element. He asserted it wasn’t immediately apparent that these boxed, new items were stolen. The court disagreed, observing that the “immediately apparent” requirement does not mean certainty the items were stolen or contraband. According to the court, the standard isn’t certainty but probable cause. That means a practical, commonsense probability that the item is evidence or contraband.

Here are some key takeaways from the court’s analysis:



Officers had prior tips about stolen electronics and other goods.

They saw large quantities of these items in the house.

Many were new, boxed and not in use.

The storage method matched how stolen goods are often kept.

A witness confirmed the suspect had bragged about stolen property.

Put together, that was enough. Not proof, but enough. The court held a reasonable officer could conclude there was a practical probability the items were stolen. That satisfies the “immediately apparent” element of the plain view doctrine. (Incidentally, in the case that codified the plain view doctrine, Coolidge v. New Hampshire, the Supreme Court decided the doctrine didn’t actually apply because the evidence existed but the police failed to obtain a warrant for a proper search.)

Alexander v. Arceneaux is not a case that gives law enforcement a free pass to grab anything that looks suspicious. The court carefully distinguished an earlier case where officers found the specific items listed in the warrant, then kept searching anyway and eventually seized unrelated property with no clear link to criminal activity. That kind of search is a general exploratory search — and it was unconstitutional.

The warrant draws the line. Plain view lets you step across it — but only when the facts justify it. Everything else is a general search. And that is exactly what the Fourth Amendment forbids.

What made Alexander’s case different was the scope of the warrant (which allowed continued searching for firearms), the officers’ independent information about stolen goods allegedly being stored in Alexander’s house, and how the items in the house corroborated that information.

There are two Fourth Amendment rules working together here.

First, the warrant controls the search. You can search only where the warrant allows and for only what it authorizes. That is the baseline. Everything starts there.

Second, the plain view doctrine allows limited expansion of the search — not a free-for-all. It lets you seize something not listed in the warrant, but only if you didn’t go looking for it outside the warrant’s scope, and if its criminal nature is immediately apparent.

If you have to guess about whether an item is contraband, it is not plain view. If you have to investigate first, it is probably not plain view.

When you encounter a situation where you are executing a warrant and you see something that is beyond the scope of the warrant, this case encourages you to pause and ask:



Am I still searching within the scope of the warrant?

Did I come across this item naturally, or did I go looking for it?

Do I actually have probable cause right now — or just a suspicion?

If the answer to that last question is “just a suspicion,” stop. Get a warrant.

Alexander v. Arceneaux does not expand police authority. It reinforces the boundary.

The warrant draws the line. Plain view lets you step across it — but only when the facts justify it. Everything else is a general search. And that is exactly what the Fourth Amendment forbids.

Read more Ken Wallentine case reviews here.