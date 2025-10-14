Mark43 launches eCitations, a mobile-first solution to issue faster citations and keep officers safe

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, today announced the launch of Mark43 eCitations, a modern, mobile-first solution that enables law enforcement officers to issue faster and more accurate citations for enhanced efficiency and officer safety. Built on cloud-native architecture, Mark43 eCitations is secure, always available, updates seamlessly and removes the burden of maintenance or compliance from IT while helping agencies stay aligned with evolving state and regulatory requirements.

Citations are one of the most common interactions between officers and the public, yet outdated systems and manual processes make them slow, redundant, error-prone and often unsafe. Illegible or incomplete entries waste time, increase the chance of dismissal and prolong officer exposure during roadside stops. Mark43 eCitations addresses these challenges head-on by allowing officers to capture, print, issue and submit citations from a single application, even while offline. Whether used as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the broader Mark43 CAD and RMS, agencies gain flexibility today while ensuring adaptability as their operational needs evolve.

“Public safety agencies need technology that saves time and keeps officers safe,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “Mark43 eCitations redefines the citation process by replacing outdated, manual steps with a secure, faster and mobile-first solution that evolves with agencies. With each innovation we deliver, and as even more agencies join the Mark43 family, the platform grows stronger, creating even greater efficiency for first responders.”

Today, officers are routinely forced to rekey information that already exists elsewhere, wasting time and leading to errors. Mark43 eCitations eliminates these inefficiencies by automatically prefilling citation fields with data pulled directly from CAD, RMS, DMV and NCIC databases. It leverages features like driver’s license scanning, VIN and plate lookups and direct database queries, ensuring greater accuracy and fewer redundancies. This extends beyond the officer: citations are generated in state-compliant formats and flow seamlessly into RMS, improving court submissions and overall data integrity.

“Mark43 eCitations was born in direct response to feedback from our customers,” said Flo Mayr, Co-Founder and Head of RMS at Mark43. “Agencies told us that issuing citations was slow and painful, with outdated systems delaying officers and creating unnecessary safety risk. We designed this cloud-native and mobile-first solution to close that gap, with a modern, secure and resilient tool that improves safety and frees officers to focus on serving their communities.”

Key benefits of Mark43 eCitations include:



Faster, more accurate citations: Officers can scan driver licenses, VINs and plates, or query DMV and NCIC databases to prefill key data, reducing errors and saving time.

Officers can scan driver licenses, VINs and plates, or query DMV and NCIC databases to prefill key data, reducing errors and saving time. Modern, mobile-first usability : A consumer-grade interface ensures officers can quickly learn and easily navigate the application, improving adoption and reducing training time.

: A consumer-grade interface ensures officers can quickly learn and easily navigate the application, improving adoption and reducing training time. Streamlined workflows: Seamless integration with Mark43’s single-platform RMS and/or CAD eliminates duplicate entry and fragmented processes.

Seamless integration with Mark43’s single-platform RMS and/or CAD eliminates duplicate entry and fragmented processes. Safer stops: Officers spend less time exposed on the roadside, reducing risk and enhancing safety.

Officers spend less time exposed on the roadside, reducing risk and enhancing safety. Compliance and security: A cloud-native, mobile-first design ensures compliance, scalability and secure access anytime, anywhere.

Because Mark43 eCitations integrates directly into the cloud-native Mark43 platform, agencies can manage the entire citation process with one system. Citation data synchronizes in real time across CAD and RMS, connecting seamlessly with broader agency records to enhance data integrity. Officers benefit from reduced redundancy and auto-populated report details, while administrators gain a more complete, accurate picture of agency activity without additional work or maintenance.

Learn more about Mark43 eCitations here.