Mark43 launches Fortified to protect public safety agencies against cyber threats and compliance risks

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, today announced the launch of Mark43 Fortified, its first dedicated security and compliance product designed to protect public safety agencies from rising cyber threats and growing compliance demands. The Mark43 Public Safety Platform is built with security at its core and Mark43 Fortified deepens this foundation. By delivering proactive monitoring, automated compliance and real-time threat detection, it empowers agencies to identify and respond to potential threads before they escalate, ensuring the highest level of protection and resilience.

“Public safety agencies shouldn’t face the burden of security and compliance alone,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “With Mark43 Fortified, we take on that challenge, delivering proactive monitoring, automation, and intelligence so agencies can stay ahead of threats and focus on protecting their communities. With every agency that join the Mark43 family, our platform grows even stronger—powering the future of secure, modern, connected public safety.”

“Agencies often don’t know they’re at risk until it’s too late. Mark43 Fortified changes that with an approachable security tool for public safety, delivering real-time alerts, guided workflows, and automated controls, ensuring constant visibility, confidence, and the ability to detect and remediate issues before they cause harm, reducing overall risk,” said Lawrence F. Zorio III, CISO and CIO of Mark43.

The launch of Mark43 Fortified comes at a pivotal moment for first responders. In just the past two years, more than 1,000 cyberattacks have targeted public safety agencies, with 84% of law enforcement organizations reporting a cyber breach or incident. At the same time, compliance has become a moving target with over 700 new CJIS requirements introduced in the last year alone. Agencies are also tasked with closely monitoring unauthorized use and access by employees within critical public safety applications like CAD and RMS. Together, these pressures have left agencies struggling with the challenge of safeguarding sensitive data while meeting ever-evolving standards and controls.

Mark43 Fortified is a security and compliance monitoring solution that empowers public safety agencies to:



See risks instantly with real-time monitoring and proactive alerting of suspicious activity in Mark43 CAD and RMS.

with real-time monitoring and proactive alerting of suspicious activity in Mark43 CAD and RMS. Act with confidence using guided workflows built for public safety that walk teams through issue resolution and automatically generate audit trails.

using guided workflows built for public safety that walk teams through issue resolution and automatically generate audit trails. Prevent issues across your public safety system before they occur with automated access control, including SCIM integration to enforce least-privileged access.

with automated access control, including SCIM integration to enforce least-privileged access. Prove compliance and support accountability during investigations with audit logs.

and support accountability during investigations with audit logs. Identify and track insights with dashboards and trend analysis for a clear, up-to-date picture of security and compliance posture.

Mark43 is the only CAD and RMS provider to achieve FedRAMP High authorization and sign the CISA Secure by Design pledge, committing to best-in-class protections. Built on AWS GovCloud, the Mark43 platform delivers enterprise-grade safeguards and security controls such as automated backups, advanced malware protection and continuous vulnerability scanning. Mark43 Fortified elevates this foundation by extending protection to the agency-level controls that are most critical to public safety operations and maintaining security and compliance every day.

Learn more about Mark43 Fortified here.