NY counties receive funding to stem gun violence

By Alllison Dunne

WAMC

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday announced more than $13.3 million in funding for law enforcement agencies to continue fighting gun violence in the 17 counties currently participating in a state initiative.

A few of the counties are in the Hudson Valley.

The state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination – or GIVE — initiative targets communities served by 20 police departments in those 17 counties, which report 85 percent of violent crime in the state outside of New York City. The grants are shared among police departments, offices of the district attorney and sheriff, and probation departments.

