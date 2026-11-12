On-demand: Recon to render safe

Content provided by Boston Dynamics

Agencies around the world are shifting from the status quo to quadruped robots for keeping operators out of harm’s way. These multi-mission platforms are providing support in tactical, CBRNE and EOD scenarios by equipping Spot with a variety of tools that help teams reduce risk and have more time to make critical decisions.

In this webinar, we provide a foundational look at how Spot fits into your mission. Its agility and ease of use can assist in forward operating intelligence, remote investigation and CBRNE threat detection. If your agency or department is exploring robots for the first time, we’ll walk through key capabilities and real-world examples to help evaluate how Spot could support your operations.

You’ll learn:



The multi-mission capabilities of the Spot platform.

How operators use Spot to investigate and assess risk remotely.

What Spot’s built-in sensors and arm can do during tactical and EOD deployments.

How other departments have integrated Spot into their scenarios.

Speakers:

L-R: Matt Montecalvo, Vatche Arabian

Matt Montecalvo

Product Manager, Government

Matt “Cupcake” Montecalvo joined Boston Dynamics in April 2023 and instantly began influencing the way in which Spot’s product design and features bring first responder and warfighter needs in mind. Cupcake is a lifelong roboticist who began as an intern at iRobot as a Systems Engineer more than a decade ago and rose through the ranks, completing his career at Teledyne FLIR as the Senior Service Manager in 2023. As the Boston Dynamics Government Product Manager, Cupcake’s contributions extend to training, break fix, solutions and partners.

Vatche Arabian

Applications Expert

Vatche is a Spot applications expert at Boston Dynamics working with customers in public safety and industry. He sees Spot as an indispensable tool for operators tasked with dangerous and critical missions and that it is key to keeping people safe and out of harm’s way.

Register to watch the webinar on demand now.