Ohio announces $24M in traffic safety grant funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Traffic Safety Office has awarded more than $24 million in grant funding to improve traffic safety and reduce roadway fatalities across the state, the Morning Journal reported.

The grants, directed from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will support both local and statewide initiatives, according to the report.

“These grants will support the ongoing efforts in Ohio to save lives and reduce injuries on our roads,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “From raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving to increasing enforcement to take impaired drivers off the streets, these programs will contribute to making the roads safer for everyone.”

A total of 189 grants were awarded, with 159 grants distributed among 145 agencies in 63 counties and 30 allocated for statewide programs. The funds focus on traffic safety priorities such as impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, youthful driving and motorcycle safety, according to the report.

“Ohio is on track to see a decline in fatal crashes this year, but we have much more work to do,” OTSO Director Emily Davidson said. “In recent years, Ohio has seen encouraging improvements in some safety areas, such as an increase in seat belt use and a decrease in distracted driving. These grant funds will allow us to keep making progress.”

