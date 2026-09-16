The complete guide to FY 2026 Justice Assistance Grants

Justice Assistance Grants can help law enforcement and public safety agencies fund equipment, technology, training and other priorities. Download the FY 2026 grants guide for practical guidance on program requirements and application planning.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program gives states and local jurisdictions flexibility to address defined public safety needs. That flexibility also means agencies must understand how funds are allocated, which expenses may qualify and how to explain the need for a proposed investment.

This FY 2026 guide helps law enforcement leaders, grant writers and municipal decision-makers prepare a clear, well-supported application. It covers the program’s state and local funding structure, areas of emphasis and statutory purposes, along with practical steps for building a budget, timeline and narrative.

What you’ll learn:

• How JAG funding works at the state and local levels.

• Which areas of emphasis and statutory purposes to review for FY 2026, including UAS.

• How to connect equipment, technology and other requests to defined public safety needs and program priorities.

• How to build clear budgets, timelines and supporting data.

• What agencies are requesting, including communications systems and mental health initiatives.

• How agencies are using next-generation 911 technology to improve coordination and response.

Download the grants guide to strengthen your strategy and secure critical funding.