$1M goes to Mass. police to combat crime

By Peter Goonan

The Republican

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will be used by local law enforcement agencies to coordinate and concentrate anti-crime efforts in the Hollywood section of the South End, officials said Monday.

The Police Department will be working in partnership with the state police, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and with community partners in the South End to reduce crime, similar to a program in the North End, officials said during a press conference at City Hall.

The federal grant, announced last month, is from the Edward J. Byrne Criminal Justice Innovative Program.

