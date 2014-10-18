3 Ind. departments get grant to reduce gun violence

By Rob Earnshaw

NWI Times

As part of its Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, the U.S. Department of Justice has awarded $300,000 jointly to Indiana University Northwest and the police departments of Gary, East Chicago and South Bend.

Established in 2001 to reduce gun violence by implementing data-driven violence reduction strategies in communities, PSN encourages partnerships between U.S. attorneys and local law enforcement agencies.

U.S. Attorney David Capp said the goal of the project is to reduce youth gang and gun crime throughout the Northern District of Indiana.

