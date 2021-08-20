$50K grant helps Conn. PD crack down on speeders

By Paul Bass

New Haven Independent

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Lead-foot drivers beware: These officers will be out in force in coming weeks to catch you in the act of endangering lives.

You will see them more than usual through Sept. 6. A $50,000 Connecticut Department of Transportation Speed and Aggressive Driving Enforcement Grant is paying for extra shifts at six treacherous speedways: Whalley Avenue, Townsend Avenue, Dixwell Avenue, Forbes Avenue, Foxon Boulevard. Ella Grasso Boulevard.

[Lt. Stephen] Torquati made the declaration at a Friday afternoon press conference held at 1 Union Ave. police headquarters to announce the stepped-up enforcement. He said the extra four-hour shifts will take place during weekday rush hour and on weekends.

