Agencies get guidance for winning DHS grants

By Alice Lipowicz

Washington Technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. — State and local agencies seeking a share of the $3 billion in Homeland Security Department grants should make priorities of protecting against improvised explosives, creating preparedness plans and aligning with the National Preparedness Guidelines, according to guidance released by DHS.

The department’s goal is to allocate 25 percent of total grant funding for those three issues this year.

Since 2003, DHS has awarded billions of dollars to state and local agencies to help them boost their preparedness. A substantial portion of those awards are spent on contractor goods and services, including information technology systems and services for surveillance, situational awareness, communication, command and control, intrusion detection and identification management.

This year, money will flow to states and territories, urban areas, transit systems and law enforcement agencies, among others.

The grant programs include:

State Homeland Security Program - $862.9 million. Funding flows to 56 states and territories based on a combination of risk and effectiveness.

Urban Areas Security Initiative - $781.6 million. Directs funding to high-risk urban areas based on risk and effectiveness.

Metropolitan Medical Response System Program - $39.8 million. Assists designated metropolitan areas in preparing for an attack or disaster that results in mass casualties.

Citizen Corps Program - $14.5 million. Supports citizen volunteer preparedness activities in 56 states and territories.

Transit Security Grant Program - $388.6 million. Awarded to owners and operators of transit systems, including buses, rails and ferries. Programs include intrusion detection, surveillance and deterrence.

Port Security Grant Program - $388.6 million. Supports risk-based efforts to enhance access control and credentialing, protect against IED and other nonconventional attacks, and conduct disaster-response scenarios.

Buffer Zone Protection Program - $48.5 million. Funds projects to protect perimeters of critical infrastructure sites, including chemical facilities, nuclear and electric power plants, dams, stadiums, arenas and other high-risk areas.

Trucking Security Program - $15.5 million. Supports recruitment of highway professionals, including carriers and drivers, to participate in anti-terrorism awareness programs.

Intercity Bus Security Grant Program - $11.1 million. Priorities include facility, driver and vehicle security enhancements; emergency communications technology; training; and screening of passengers and baggage.

Emergency Management Performance Grants $291.4 million. Supports state and local emergency management programs.

Operation Stonegarden Grants - $60 million. Designated for border jurisdictions.

Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program - $60 million. Enhances planning in designated urban areas.

Real ID Systems Integration and Data Verification Grant Program - $48.5 million. Funding to assist states in implementing standards for driver’s licenses as mandated under the Real ID Act of 2005.

Urban Areas Security Initiative Nonprofit Security Grant Program - $15 million. Provides funding to nonprofit organizations considered at high risk for international terrorist attacks.

Copyright 2008 1105 Media, Inc.

