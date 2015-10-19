Ala. city receives grant for new bulletproof vests

By Lea Rizzo

Daily Mountain Eagle

DORA, Ala. — The Dora Police Department has received a federal 50/50 match grant that will cover the cost of new bulletproof vests for officers.

The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bulletproof Vest Partnership.

According to the Office of Justice Program’s website, “The purpose of the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program is to reimburse states, counties, federally recognized tribes, cities and local jurisdictions up to 50 [percent] of the cost of body armor vests purchased for law enforcement officers.”

