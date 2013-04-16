Ala. police awarded children’s finger print scanner

The News Courier

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Police Department will soon be able to purchase a new tool to help locate missing children.

The city received notice from Gov. Bentley’s office Thursday that the department was awarded a $15,816 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to buy a child’s digital fingerprint scanner.

Officers have been using ink to record a child’s fingerprints for this program. The scanner will provide a more accurate recording with less mess.

