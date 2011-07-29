Ala. police seek wearable video cameras via grant

By Lisa Rogers

The Gadsden Times

GADSDEN, Ala. — The Gadsden Police Department will apply for more than $27,000 to buy digital video recorders for patrol officers to wear.

The Gadsden City Council approved the application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant for $27,593.

Prices for the cameras start at less than $100, but Capt. Lamar Jaggears said the models the department wants to get range from $700 to $900.

