Ariz. police department gets traffic safety grant

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has received three grants totaling more than $31,000 from the Governors Office of Highway Safety.

The unit received a $12,000 grant to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement throughout the city from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020, according to a GPD news release.

The unit received a $10,000 grant to conduct enforcement in construction project work zones to reduce the incidence of traffic fatalities and injuries enhance safety enforcement in those zones. It will cover personnel services from March 1, to Dec. 31, 2020. The unit also received a $9,587.80 grant to enhance the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program by purchasing hand-held lidar units for motor officers throughout the city from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020.

