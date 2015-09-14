Ariz. receives $3.6M to combat drug overdoses

By Claire Cleveland

Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Arizona has received a $3.6 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat prescription drug addictions, part of a federal effort to give states money to prevent overdose deaths.

The grant, which will be dispersed over four years and managed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, will be used for “prescription drug monitoring programs, improvements to opioid prescribing practices and prevention efforts at the state and community level,” according to the state health department’s website.

“In 2014, approximately one Arizonan died every day from an overdose due to prescription opioid pain relievers,” according to the health department’s news release.

